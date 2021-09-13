Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL Sells 165 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL cut its stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 1.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,491 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s holdings in State Street were worth $1,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 5.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,940,519 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,179,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,925 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 108.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,426,380 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $791,909,000 after purchasing an additional 4,895,354 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 2.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,381,865 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $534,817,000 after purchasing an additional 159,847 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 33.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,218,181 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $522,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 321.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,577,596 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $300,554,000 after purchasing an additional 2,728,816 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on STT. UBS Group raised shares of State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of State Street from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of State Street in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of State Street from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of State Street from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.46.

In related news, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,488 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total value of $381,569.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 104,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,893,517.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of STT traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $88.34. 13,660 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,406,542. State Street Co. has a 1-year low of $56.63 and a 1-year high of $94.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $30.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $87.52 and a 200 day moving average of $85.00.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. State Street had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 7.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This is an increase from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is 31.04%.

State Street Profile

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

