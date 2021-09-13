Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL Sells 465 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL lowered its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,102 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 465 shares during the quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GILD. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. 78.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GILD traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $71.83. 77,485 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,285,906. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.56 and a 1-year high of $73.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.47. The stock has a market cap of $90.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 55.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.06%.

A number of research firms have commented on GILD. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$84.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, August 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.74.

In other Gilead Sciences news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 13,610 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $986,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,179 shares in the company, valued at $2,187,977.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

