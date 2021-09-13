Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL Sells 4,775 Shares of AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX)

Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL lessened its stake in shares of AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) by 29.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,775 shares during the quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s holdings in AMC Networks were worth $768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 90.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 47,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,156,000 after buying an additional 22,443 shares during the last quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of AMC Networks during the second quarter worth $5,010,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 104.8% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 19,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after buying an additional 9,774 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 246.0% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 4,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 9.1% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. 75.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AMCX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMC Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of AMC Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of AMC Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.70.

AMCX stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $46.30. The stock had a trading volume of 223 shares, compared to its average volume of 737,325. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. AMC Networks Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.16 and a 1-year high of $83.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.15.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $1.27. The business had revenue of $771.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.12 million. AMC Networks had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 64.53%. AMC Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AMC Networks Inc. will post 8.34 EPS for the current year.

About AMC Networks

AMC Networks, Inc is a holding company, which engages in owning and management of cable television networks through its subsidiaries. It operates through the National Networks and International and Other segments. The National Networks segment includes activities of AMC Studios operations, AMC Broadcasting and Technology, and national programming networks, namely: AMC, WEtv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV in the U.

