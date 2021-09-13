Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.71.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Roche in a report on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Roche in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Roche from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Cowen initiated coverage on Roche in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Roche in a report on Tuesday, September 7th.

OTCMKTS:RHHBY traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $46.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,941,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,512,167. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.87 and a 200 day moving average of $45.02. The company has a market cap of $318.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.34. Roche has a 1 year low of $39.72 and a 1 year high of $51.05.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Roche by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Roche by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Roche by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 100,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,743,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. raised its position in shares of Roche by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 57,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,325,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Roche by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 10,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Roche

Roche Holding AG operates as a research healthcare company. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Pharmaceutical segment refers to development of medicines in the field of oncology, immunology, ophthalmology, infectious diseases and neuroscience. The Diagnostic segment refers to diagnosis of diseases through an in vitro diagnostics process.

