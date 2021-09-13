Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Cuts Position in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. cut its position in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 314,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 505 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned 0.34% of Stericycle worth $22,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Stericycle by 3.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,600,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $580,596,000 after acquiring an additional 308,889 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,695,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $519,541,000 after buying an additional 253,984 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Stericycle by 2.7% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,857,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $347,560,000 after acquiring an additional 129,543 shares during the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP boosted its stake in Stericycle by 20.0% in the first quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 3,000,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $202,530,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Stericycle by 26.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,741,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $117,571,000 after acquiring an additional 362,393 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

SRCL opened at $70.91 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Stericycle, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.51 and a 1 year high of $79.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.86. The stock has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 295.46, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.40.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $672.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $668.66 million. Stericycle had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SRCL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Stericycle from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Stericycle in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stericycle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

In related news, EVP Stephen Cory White sold 1,390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total value of $98,300.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,414 shares in the company, valued at $170,718.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Stericycle

Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

