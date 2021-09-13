Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $25.31 Million Stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. cut its stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,371 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.15% of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $25,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TLT. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 27.2% during the first quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 97.8% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 11,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter.

TLT stock opened at $148.40 on Monday. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $133.19 and a one year high of $165.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $148.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.45.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.189 per share. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This is a boost from iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

About iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

