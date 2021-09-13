Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 163,436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,664 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.13% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $18,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IEF. St. James Investment Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. St. James Investment Company LLC now owns 29,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,358,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 26.5% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Renasant Bank raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 4,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter.

IEF stock opened at $116.82 on Monday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $112.78 and a 1 year high of $122.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $117.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.35.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. This is an increase from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

