Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Purchases 2,425 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 76,046 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Workday were worth $18,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Workday by 89.1% during the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Workday by 489.5% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 112 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in Workday by 86.5% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 138 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Workday by 47.5% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new position in Workday during the first quarter worth about $37,000. 58.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Workday from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Workday in a report on Friday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 price target (up previously from $265.00) on shares of Workday in a report on Friday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Workday in a report on Monday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Workday from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $300.36.

Shares of WDAY opened at $267.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Workday, Inc. has a 52 week low of $195.81 and a 52 week high of $282.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,486.20 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $243.60 and a 200-day moving average of $242.84.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.45. Workday had a positive return on equity of 3.66% and a negative net margin of 0.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO James Bozzini sold 5,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.37, for a total transaction of $1,248,727.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 2,571 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.53, for a total transaction of $710,958.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 409,350 shares of company stock valued at $106,408,372 in the last ninety days. 24.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

