Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 4,368 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. decreased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 288,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,368 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $20,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IVW. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,641,000 after purchasing an additional 12,069 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,139,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 51,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 67,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,424,000 after purchasing an additional 3,436 shares in the last quarter.

IVW opened at $77.73 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $54.92 and a one year high of $79.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.80.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

