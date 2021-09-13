Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Trims Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. decreased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 169,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,191 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $16,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvicePeriod LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 20.8% in the first quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC now owns 569,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,971,000 after acquiring an additional 97,999 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Hatton Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter worth $23,406,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.5% during the first quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.5% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 62,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VCIT opened at $95.46 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.48. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $92.42 and a 52 week high of $97.18.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Further Reading: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.