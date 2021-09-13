Rocket Vault Reaches Market Cap of $2.43 Million (RVF)

Rocket Vault (CURRENCY:RVF) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. One Rocket Vault coin can now be bought for about $0.0651 or 0.00000146 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Rocket Vault has traded up 7.8% against the US dollar. Rocket Vault has a market cap of $2.43 million and $1.03 million worth of Rocket Vault was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002212 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002420 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.24 or 0.00082331 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.93 or 0.00128084 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.54 or 0.00182491 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,261.97 or 1.00076536 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,280.99 or 0.07254448 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $418.60 or 0.00925552 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002990 BTC.

Rocket Vault Profile

Rocket Vault’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,287,470 coins. Rocket Vault’s official Twitter account is @RocketVault_

Buying and Selling Rocket Vault

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Vault directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rocket Vault should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rocket Vault using one of the exchanges listed above.

