Rotten Market Capitalization Achieves $358,837.32 (ROT)

Rotten (CURRENCY:ROT) traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. One Rotten coin can now be bought for $0.0034 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. Rotten has a market capitalization of $358,837.32 and approximately $1,422.00 worth of Rotten was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Rotten has traded down 17.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002251 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.65 or 0.00059965 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002778 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.32 or 0.00149242 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002250 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00013568 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000389 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.03 or 0.00042820 BTC.

Rotten Coin Profile

ROT is a coin. It launched on September 19th, 2020. Rotten’s total supply is 106,143,642 coins. The official website for Rotten is rottenswap.org/# . Rotten’s official Twitter account is @TheTimTempleton and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RottenToken is an exact copy of the SushiSwap smart contracts, with a few exceptions: The Rotten Sushi token has no pre-mined dev fund, so a Chef Nomi type rug pull is not possible.The pools are designed to incentivize farming by providing liquidity for ROT itself, rather than creating a low-risk way for whales to dump on smaller holders to increase their holdings.The SUSHI is rotten. Every transfer, 2.5% of the amount is burnt and transformed into MAGGOT tokens. The MAGGOT tokens are valueless since they are highly inflationary, but RottenToken (ROT) is deflationary with sufficient transaction volume. The higher the volume of ROT, the more deflationary it becomes, potentially creating a positive feedback loop of increasing price/volume and decreasing supply. This is the major experimental change from the SushiSwap protocol.”

Buying and Selling Rotten

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rotten directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rotten should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rotten using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

