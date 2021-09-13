Royal Bank of Canada Raises Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Price Target to $130.00

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $124.00 to $130.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Affirm from $67.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Affirm from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Affirm from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Affirm from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Affirm from $82.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Affirm presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $108.64.

Shares of NASDAQ AFRM opened at $123.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.79 billion and a PE ratio of -48.70. Affirm has a 12 month low of $46.50 and a 12 month high of $146.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.04.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.21). Affirm had a negative return on equity of 60.43% and a negative net margin of 48.51%. The company had revenue of $261.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.39 million. Affirm’s revenue was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Affirm will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Affirm in the second quarter worth $27,000. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of Affirm in the first quarter worth $28,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Affirm in the first quarter worth $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Affirm by 898.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Affirm in the first quarter worth $38,000. 36.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

