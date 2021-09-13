Rune Trading Down 24.6% Over Last 7 Days (RUNE)

Rune (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded down 9.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. One Rune coin can currently be purchased for about $321.70 or 0.00716611 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Rune has traded down 24.6% against the US dollar. Rune has a total market capitalization of $6.21 million and approximately $207,375.00 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002228 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002375 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.63 or 0.00079365 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.94 or 0.00122385 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $78.44 or 0.00174727 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,778.11 or 0.99745201 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,208.20 or 0.07146402 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $415.29 or 0.00925067 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002936 BTC.

About Rune

Rune’s total supply is 22,530 coins and its circulating supply is 19,300 coins. Rune’s official Twitter account is @RuneFarm

Buying and Selling Rune

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rune directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rune should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rune using one of the exchanges listed above.

