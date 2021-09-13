Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Stake in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,906 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 8,290 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $3,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NFG. FMR LLC raised its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 109.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 201,013 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,254,000 after buying an additional 105,217 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,942 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 33,766 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas in the 1st quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in National Fuel Gas during the 1st quarter valued at about $269,000. Institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

Shares of NFG opened at $51.87 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.53 and a beta of 0.72. National Fuel Gas has a 12-month low of $37.87 and a 12-month high of $55.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.26.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $394.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.82 million. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 7.83%. Analysts predict that National Fuel Gas will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.455 dividend. This is an increase from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is presently 62.33%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $51.63 target price (down previously from $60.00) on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.03.

National Fuel Gas Profile

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, distribution, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment handles the exploration for and the development of natural gas and oil reserves in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

Featured Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG).

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.