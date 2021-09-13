Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Kornit Digital were worth $3,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in Kornit Digital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $138,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Kornit Digital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $155,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Kornit Digital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kornit Digital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Kornit Digital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KRNT stock opened at $141.22 on Monday. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a 1 year low of $55.25 and a 1 year high of $143.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $127.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 320.96 and a beta of 1.83.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22. Kornit Digital had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $88.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 131.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Kornit Digital in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $147.00 target price on shares of Kornit Digital in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kornit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Kornit Digital from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Kornit Digital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.30.

Kornit Digital Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of industrial and commercial printing solutions for the garment, apparel and textile industries. It offers printing solutions for apparel, polyester, sportswear, beachwear, accessories, paradigm shirt, textiles, curtains, cushions and couches.

