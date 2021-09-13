Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Position in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its position in shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 78,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,579 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Tenable were worth $3,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Tenable by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Tenable by 2.2% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Tenable by 0.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 97,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,528,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its position in shares of Tenable by 8.6% in the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tenable by 1.3% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 45,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.80% of the company’s stock.

TENB opened at $46.06 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.25. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.25 and a 1-year high of $58.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -177.15 and a beta of 1.69.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $130.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.53 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 5.62% and a negative return on equity of 11.68%. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price (up from $51.00) on shares of Tenable in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Tenable from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tenable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. FBN Securities initiated coverage on Tenable in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Summit Insights reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tenable in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.08.

In related news, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 75,000 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total value of $3,230,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 4,212 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total transaction of $170,122.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 165,414 shares of company stock worth $6,926,792. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

