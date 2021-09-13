Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 159,185 Shares of Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) by 3,557.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 163,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 159,185 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Luxfer were worth $3,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 94.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 5,350 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 95.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 6,057 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 21,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 6,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Luxfer by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 22,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Luxfer news, Director David Landless sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total transaction of $79,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,223 shares in the company, valued at $122,904.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Luxfer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of NYSE:LXFR opened at $20.52 on Monday. Luxfer Holdings PLC has a 52-week low of $11.74 and a 52-week high of $23.91. The company has a market capitalization of $587.90 million, a P/E ratio of 16.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Luxfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.76%.

Luxfer Holdings Plc is a global producer of highly-engineered industrial materials, which specializes in the design and manufacture of high-performance products for transportation, defense and emergency response, healthcare, and general industrial purposes. It operates through the Gas Cylinder and Elektron segments.

