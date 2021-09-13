Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 8,290 Shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,906 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 8,290 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $3,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its position in National Fuel Gas by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 8,296 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in National Fuel Gas by 97.1% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 26,653 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 13,127 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in National Fuel Gas by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 33,766 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Yaupon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in National Fuel Gas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $830,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 35.5% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,281 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after buying an additional 6,628 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

NFG stock opened at $51.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.26. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.53 and a beta of 0.72. National Fuel Gas has a 1-year low of $37.87 and a 1-year high of $55.22.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $394.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.82 million. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 7.83%. On average, analysts anticipate that National Fuel Gas will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. This is a positive change from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.33%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NFG shares. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $51.63 price objective (down from $60.00) on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.03.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, distribution, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment handles the exploration for and the development of natural gas and oil reserves in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG).

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.