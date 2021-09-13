Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Holdings in ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) by 53.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,273 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in ModivCare were worth $3,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MODV. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in ModivCare during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in ModivCare during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in ModivCare during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $118,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in ModivCare during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in ModivCare during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $145,000.

Several analysts have weighed in on MODV shares. Zacks Investment Research raised ModivCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet raised ModivCare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price target on ModivCare from $170.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of MODV opened at $173.87 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 38.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.23. ModivCare Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.32 and a 1-year high of $211.94.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $474.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.95 million. ModivCare had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 26.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 68.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that ModivCare Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ModivCare, Inc provides technology-enabled services, which offers integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their patients. It operates through the following business segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Matrix Investment, and Personal Care. The NEMT segment operates under the brands ModivCare Solutions, LLC, and Circulation and includes the Company’s activities for executive, accounting, finance, internal audit, tax, legal, certain strategic and development functions and the Company’s insurance captive.

