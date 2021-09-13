Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,971 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,476 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.14% of Plexus worth $3,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PLXS. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Plexus by 122.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Plexus in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Plexus in the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Plexus by 439.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,159 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Plexus during the first quarter worth about $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Plexus alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PLXS. Fox-Davies Capital raised Plexus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Sidoti raised Plexus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Raymond James set a $85.73 price objective on Plexus and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Plexus from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of Plexus in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Plexus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.79.

Plexus stock opened at $90.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 1.20. Plexus Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $64.35 and a fifty-two week high of $101.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.09.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $814.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.24 million. Plexus had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 4.17%. Plexus’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Plexus Corp. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director J Joel Quadracci acquired 2,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $88.02 per share, with a total value of $249,976.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,167 shares in the company, valued at $102,719.34. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Plexus

Plexus Corp. engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm partners with companies to transform concepts into branded products and deliver them to the market. It has partnerships with customers in the healthcare and life sciences; industrial and commercial; communications; and aerospace and defense market sectors.

Featured Article: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Plexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.