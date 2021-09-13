RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Given Buy Rating at UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their buy rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Societe Generale reissued a buy rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, AlphaValue raised shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft to a reduce rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS RWEOY opened at $38.58 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.08. The firm has a market cap of $23.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 0.74. RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $33.51 and a 1 year high of $47.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter. RWE Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 1.72%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that RWE Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About RWE Aktiengesellschaft

RWE AG is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and trading of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: Lignite & Nuclear, European Power, Supply & Trading, Operations Acquired from E.ON and innogy. The Lignite & Nuclear segment covers electricity generation in Germany using lignite and nuclear power.

