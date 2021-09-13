S&T (ETR:SANT) Given a €31.00 Price Target by Hauck and Aufhaeuser Analysts

Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €31.00 ($36.47) price objective on S&T (ETR:SANT) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SANT. Jefferies Financial Group set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on shares of S&T in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Warburg Research set a €29.00 ($34.12) target price on shares of S&T in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Get S&T alerts:

ETR SANT opened at €22.70 ($26.71) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.53, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €20.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of €21.09. S&T has a twelve month low of €15.10 ($17.76) and a twelve month high of €24.20 ($28.47). The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion and a PE ratio of 26.64.

S&T AG engages in the development, implementation, and marketing of hardware and software solutions, and IT services. The company operates through three segments: IT Services, IoT Solutions Europe, and IoT Solutions America. The company offers consulting, integration, and outsourcing services in the areas of workplace, data centers, cloud, and application support and development; and implements, operates, and sells third-party hardware and software products.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for S&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.