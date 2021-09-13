Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) Shares Bought by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) by 59.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 844 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SASR. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 17.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,770 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after buying an additional 4,227 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 2.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 338,180 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,687,000 after buying an additional 9,358 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $2,102,000. Pitcairn Co. acquired a new position in Sandy Spring Bancorp in the first quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 4.9% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,446 shares of the bank’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

In other Sandy Spring Bancorp news, EVP Kenneth C. Cook sold 3,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total value of $153,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 217,861 shares in the company, valued at $9,254,735.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SASR opened at $41.61 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.71. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.11 and a 52 week high of $48.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $135.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.82 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 41.01% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.13%.

About Sandy Spring Bancorp

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment conducts its operations through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses.

