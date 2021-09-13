Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Shares Gap Up to $15.52

Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $15.52, but opened at $16.65. Sasol shares last traded at $16.84, with a volume of 5,333 shares changing hands.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sasol from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.
The company has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 3.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.
Sasol Company Profile (NYSE:SSL)
Sasol Ltd. is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of liquid fuels, chemicals, and low-carbon electricity. It operates through following segments: Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals, Performance Chemicals, and Group Functions. The Mining segment secures coal feedstock for the Southern African value chain, mainly for gasification, but also to generate electricity and steam.
Featured Article: Fiduciary
Receive News & Ratings for Sasol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sasol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.