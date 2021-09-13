Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Stock Position Reduced by Thompson Investment Management Inc.

Thompson Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,457 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,985 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $2,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Schlumberger by 12.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,407,465 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,974,790,000 after purchasing an additional 12,398,419 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Schlumberger by 26.1% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 23,701,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $644,195,000 after purchasing an additional 4,901,533 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Schlumberger by 82.2% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,168,957 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $549,578,000 after purchasing an additional 7,746,152 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Schlumberger by 5.9% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,516,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $496,668,000 after purchasing an additional 865,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Schlumberger by 16.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,707,811 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $291,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510,255 shares in the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SLB shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday. HSBC raised shares of Schlumberger from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $18.10 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Schlumberger from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.03 target price (down from $32.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.84.

Shares of NYSE SLB traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $28.16. 284,510 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,574,641. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.09 and a beta of 2.39. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $13.70 and a one year high of $36.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.52 and its 200 day moving average is $29.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 73.53%.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

