Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Holdings Increased by XML Financial LLC

XML Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,615 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,729 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up about 4.4% of XML Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. XML Financial LLC owned 0.13% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $20,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHG. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 173,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,377,000 after buying an additional 1,974 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 23,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,062,000 after buying an additional 5,338 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,530,000 after buying an additional 2,703 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 269,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,352,000 after buying an additional 13,775 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $434,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $0.61 during trading on Monday, reaching $154.59. The company had a trading volume of 2,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,523. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $108.10 and a 52 week high of $158.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.61.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Read More: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.