Secret Price Hits $2.18 on Major Exchanges (SCRT)

Secret (CURRENCY:SCRT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 13th. Over the last week, Secret has traded up 16.6% against the dollar. Secret has a total market cap of $152.23 million and approximately $4.71 million worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Secret coin can currently be purchased for $2.18 or 0.00004876 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Secret alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.87 or 0.00432834 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001091 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002550 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00007093 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $502.35 or 0.01121525 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000063 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000014 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0941 or 0.00000210 BTC.

About Secret

Secret (SCRT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 190,165,060 coins and its circulating supply is 69,703,477 coins. Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Secret is scrt.network . The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Network is a blockchain that allows privacy-preserving smart contracts. That means applications built on Secret can utilize encrypted data without revealing it to anyone, even the nodes in the network. Using privacy technologies (such as trusted execution environments), Secret Network allows developers to build new types of powerful, permissionless, privacy-preserving applications – Secret Apps. Secret is the native coin of the Secret Network Enigma (ENG) swapped to SCRT on a 1:1 basis. “

Secret Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Secret should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Secret using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Secret Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Secret and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.