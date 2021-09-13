Securian Asset Management Inc Has $4.11 Million Stock Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Securian Asset Management Inc trimmed its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,201 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 218 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $4,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in EOG Resources by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,598,957 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,944,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554,226 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,302,902 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $819,795,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009,016 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,515,608 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $688,226,000 after acquiring an additional 61,136 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,161,378 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $430,665,000 after acquiring an additional 199,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,884,833 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $354,298,000 after acquiring an additional 116,634 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

EOG opened at $67.14 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.22. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.22 and a 1-year high of $87.99. The company has a market cap of $39.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.17.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.19. EOG Resources had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 275.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EOG shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Johnson Rice lowered shares of EOG Resources from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $112.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.10.

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

