Securian Asset Management Inc Increases Holdings in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 457,698 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc owned 0.06% of Plains All American Pipeline worth $5,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 29,126 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 27,445 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 3,224 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 205,682 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after buying an additional 1,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,692 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. 28.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Plains All American Pipeline from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Plains All American Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.50 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.75.

PAA stock opened at $9.67 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.44 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.99. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 52 week low of $5.26 and a 52 week high of $12.38.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 13.77%. The company had revenue of $9.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.60 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.45%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.45%.

Plains All American Pipeline Profile

Plains All American Pipeline LP engages in the provision of logistics services and owns midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes transporting crude oil and refined products on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

