Securian Asset Management Inc Sells 218 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Securian Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 0.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,331 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 218 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $4,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,126,709 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $4,052,312,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205,472 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,637,396 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $933,693,000 after purchasing an additional 270,093 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,457,097 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $897,392,000 after purchasing an additional 718,833 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 73.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,069,257 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $816,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,848,720 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $791,758,000 after purchasing an additional 260,248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 4,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.69, for a total value of $1,040,668.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,753 shares in the company, valued at $8,838,692.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen Owen sold 11,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.03, for a total transaction of $2,520,205.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 182,305 shares of company stock worth $40,748,841. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $212.12 on Monday. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $117.25 and a 12-month high of $228.72. The company has a market cap of $56.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.80, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $207.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.11.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.05. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.563 dividend. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 33.19%.

NXPI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Argus initiated coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.31.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

