Securian Asset Management Inc Sells 429 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Securian Asset Management Inc reduced its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,575 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 429 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $3,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of APH. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 100.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,846,324 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,024,481,000 after purchasing an additional 22,991,845 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 103.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,686,513 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,958,421,000 after acquiring an additional 15,108,134 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Amphenol by 106.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,332,585 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,143,431,000 after acquiring an additional 8,925,307 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Amphenol by 119.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,344,708 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,078,260,000 after acquiring an additional 8,880,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 70.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,301,522 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $943,471,000 after buying an additional 5,920,513 shares during the period. 94.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of APH opened at $75.36 on Monday. Amphenol Co. has a 1-year low of $50.85 and a 1-year high of $77.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.42, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.25.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.50% and a net margin of 14.35%. On average, research analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be paid a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.02%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amphenol in a report on Sunday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Amphenol from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.61.

In related news, VP Martin Booker sold 140,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.29, for a total value of $10,680,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,680,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total value of $2,904,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 53,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,862,852. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 462,900 shares of company stock worth $34,706,495 over the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

