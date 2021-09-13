Securian Asset Management Inc Sells 992 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Securian Asset Management Inc reduced its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 992 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in MetLife were worth $3,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in MetLife by 457.5% during the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in MetLife during the second quarter worth $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in MetLife during the first quarter worth $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in MetLife during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in MetLife during the second quarter worth $30,000. 74.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MetLife stock opened at $60.77 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. MetLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.19 and a 12-month high of $67.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.50.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $18.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 4th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. MetLife’s payout ratio is 31.17%.

MET has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. increased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MetLife has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.92.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

