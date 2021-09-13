Securian Asset Management Inc Trims Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Securian Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 835 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $4,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the first quarter valued at $1,029,084,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Dollar General by 803.9% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 983,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,142,000 after purchasing an additional 874,979 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the first quarter valued at $142,597,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Dollar General by 421.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 787,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,538,000 after purchasing an additional 636,384 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Dollar General by 24.2% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,221,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,737,000 after purchasing an additional 627,778 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DG opened at $218.05 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $227.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $213.01. The stock has a market cap of $50.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.50. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $173.50 and a 1 year high of $239.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.10. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.90% and a net margin of 7.52%. The business had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 10.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 15.82%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DG shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Dollar General from $231.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Dollar General from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, lifted their price objective on Dollar General from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.41.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

