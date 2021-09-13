Sei Investments Co. Acquires 19,589 Shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) by 34.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,370 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,589 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.15% of Haemonetics worth $5,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Haemonetics by 2.0% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,319 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Haemonetics in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Haemonetics by 7.5% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,951 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Haemonetics by 7,350.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 298 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Haemonetics in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HAE opened at $67.47 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.01. Haemonetics Co. has a 52-week low of $49.26 and a 52-week high of $142.11. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $228.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.54 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 17.51%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HAE. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Haemonetics in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Haemonetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of Haemonetics in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, initiated coverage on shares of Haemonetics in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.50.

Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.

