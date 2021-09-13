Sei Investments Co. Acquires 75,843 Shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) by 29.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 335,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,843 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust were worth $4,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 8,653.8% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter.

Get Brandywine Realty Trust alerts:

BDN has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Shares of NYSE:BDN opened at $13.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 7.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.67. Brandywine Realty Trust has a one year low of $8.55 and a one year high of $15.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.30). Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 60.77%. Equities research analysts predict that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile

Brandywine Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, leasing, and managing an urban, town centre and suburban office portfolio. Its services include asset management, development and construction, investment, marketing & leasing, property management and tenant. The firm operates through the following business segments: Philadelphia Central Business District, Pennsylvania Suburbs, Metropolitan Washington, Austin & Texas and Other.

Featured Article: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN).

Receive News & Ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.