Sei Investments Co. Acquires 9,320 Shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 13.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,228 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,320 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $4,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Hexcel during the first quarter worth about $76,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Hexcel during the second quarter worth about $88,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Hexcel by 11.1% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Rede Wealth LLC bought a new position in Hexcel during the first quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hexcel in the first quarter worth about $222,000.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HXL. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Hexcel from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.80.

Shares of Hexcel stock opened at $55.61 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -222.44 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.54. Hexcel Co. has a 52-week low of $31.04 and a 52-week high of $64.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.63.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. Hexcel had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 2.72%. The firm had revenue of $320.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hexcel Co. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hexcel Profile

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It includes carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, radio frequency / electromagnetic interference (RF/EMI) and microwave absorbing materials, engineered honeycomb and composite structures.

