Sei Investments Co. Increases Stake in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 126,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,142 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $5,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RPRX. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,211,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma during the 1st quarter worth about $419,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 28,623 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 9,411 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 29,413 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 5,142 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 194.0% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 117,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,130,000 after acquiring an additional 77,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Royalty Pharma news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 167,448 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total value of $7,051,235.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 679,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,624,693.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 666,464 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.72, for a total transaction of $28,471,342.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 679,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,039,347.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 918,301 shares of company stock valued at $39,051,396 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 25.86% of the company’s stock.

RPRX stock opened at $38.48 on Monday. Royalty Pharma plc has a twelve month low of $34.80 and a twelve month high of $53.23. The company has a current ratio of 9.53, a quick ratio of 9.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $23.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.05, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.83.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Royalty Pharma’s payout ratio is currently 42.24%.

Several analysts have issued reports on RPRX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Royalty Pharma from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Tigress Financial started coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company.

About Royalty Pharma

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

