Sei Investments Co. Raises Position in Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA)

Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,393 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Viking Global Investors LP increased its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 57.0% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 670,912 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,555,000 after acquiring an additional 243,656 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,024,848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $140,504,000 after purchasing an additional 175,934 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,546,617 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $384,879,000 after purchasing an additional 156,057 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,022,134 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,925,000 after purchasing an additional 102,097 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 156.4% during the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 149,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,362,000 after purchasing an additional 91,084 shares during the period. 91.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jayson Donald Alexander Dallas sold 1,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total value of $81,158.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,765. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amit Munshi purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.19 per share, for a total transaction of $48,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,550 shares in the company, valued at $1,905,914.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 3,000 shares of company stock worth $151,510. 3.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ARNA has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.79.

ARNA opened at $59.39 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.50. The company has a current ratio of 15.28, a quick ratio of 15.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.50 and a 12 month high of $90.19.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.20) by ($0.20). Equities research analysts forecast that Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Arena Pharmaceuticals

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel drugs that target G protien-coupled receptors. It offers drugs for treatment in the field of cardiovascular, central nervous system, inflammatory, and metabolic diseases.

