Sei Investments Co. Sells 4,904 Shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its holdings in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,380 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,904 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $4,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in United Airlines during the first quarter worth $32,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in United Airlines during the first quarter worth $33,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 250.0% in the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 41.5% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 828 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.04% of the company’s stock.

Get United Airlines alerts:

UAL stock opened at $44.34 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.35 billion, a PE ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.58. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $31.22 and a one year high of $63.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.37.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported ($3.91) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.17) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 37.89% and a negative return on equity of 140.25%. The business’s revenue was up 270.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($9.31) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -11.02 EPS for the current year.

In other United Airlines news, President Brett J. Hart sold 77,777 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total transaction of $3,510,853.78. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 35,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,583,330.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

UAL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus downgraded shares of United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of United Airlines in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of United Airlines from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, increased their target price on shares of United Airlines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Airlines has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

Featured Article: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.