Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $19.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 7.10% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale of food and other products through its stores. It operates through the Cash and Carry, and Éxito Group segment. The Cash and Carry segment includes its business under the Assai brand. The Éxito Group segment consists of its businesses in Columbia, Argentina, and Uruguay under the Éxito, Surtimax, Super Inter, and Carulla brands. Sendas Distribuidora SA is headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil. “

Get Sendas Distribuidora alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ASAI traded up $0.51 during trading on Monday, reaching $17.74. 188,360 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 268,795. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83. Sendas Distribuidora has a 12 month low of $11.45 and a 12 month high of $18.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.77.

Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.41 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sendas Distribuidora will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sendas Distribuidora during the first quarter valued at approximately $118,604,000. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda increased its stake in Sendas Distribuidora by 651.2% in the 2nd quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 1,427,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,418,000 after buying an additional 1,237,866 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Sendas Distribuidora by 403.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 780,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,351,000 after buying an additional 625,765 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in Sendas Distribuidora in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,246,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Sendas Distribuidora in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,070,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.99% of the company’s stock.

Sendas Distribuidora Company Profile

Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. As of April 22, 2021, the company operated 185 stores under the AssaÃ­ banner, as well as 10 distribution centers. It serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals.

Recommended Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sendas Distribuidora (ASAI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sendas Distribuidora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sendas Distribuidora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.