Senior plc (LON:SNR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Senior plc (LON:SNR) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 166.75 ($2.18).

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Numis Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 120 ($1.57) price target on shares of Senior in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Peel Hunt reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Senior in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Senior from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 180 ($2.35) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Senior from GBX 172 ($2.25) to GBX 177 ($2.31) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Senior from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 190 ($2.48) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

LON SNR opened at GBX 164.60 ($2.15) on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 167.20 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 139.09. Senior has a 12-month low of GBX 41 ($0.54) and a 12-month high of GBX 186.71 ($2.44). The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.75. The firm has a market cap of £690.36 million and a P/E ratio of -23.37.

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in two divisions, Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, assemblies, and sensors; precision-machined and fabricated engine components; fluid systems ducting and control products; and precision-machined airframe components and assemblies.

