Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Position Reduced by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 127,883 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 6,526 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.08% of Sensata Technologies worth $7,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ST. London Co. of Virginia lifted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,527,353 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $146,460,000 after buying an additional 13,972 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 295,200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $17,107,000 after buying an additional 37,400 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1,630.1% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 275,883 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $15,987,000 after buying an additional 259,937 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,650,000. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 34,595 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,005,000 after buying an additional 3,188 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Sensata Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.

Sensata Technologies stock opened at $56.77 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.45. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 52 week low of $40.46 and a 52 week high of $64.80.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $992.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.11 million. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 19.20%. Sensata Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 72.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. Research analysts expect that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Paul S. Vasington sold 20,488 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.49, for a total value of $1,177,855.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sensata Technologies Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment designs and manufactures sensors for the automotive and heavy vehicle and off-road markets.

