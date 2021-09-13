Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) and Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) Head to Head Comparison

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) and Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Rover Group and Service Co. International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rover Group 0 1 4 0 2.80 Service Co. International 0 0 3 0 3.00

Rover Group currently has a consensus price target of $13.67, suggesting a potential upside of 0.12%. Service Co. International has a consensus price target of $67.67, suggesting a potential upside of 8.65%. Given Service Co. International’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Service Co. International is more favorable than Rover Group.

Profitability

This table compares Rover Group and Service Co. International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rover Group N/A N/A N/A Service Co. International 18.08% 39.84% 4.95%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

60.5% of Rover Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.6% of Service Co. International shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.2% of Service Co. International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Rover Group and Service Co. International’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rover Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Service Co. International $3.51 billion 2.97 $515.91 million $2.91 21.40

Service Co. International has higher revenue and earnings than Rover Group.

Summary

Service Co. International beats Rover Group on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rover Group

Rover Inc. provides online marketplace for pet care. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, including doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits and grooming. Rover Inc., formerly known as Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp., is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

About Service Co. International

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the following segments: Funeral and Cemetery. The Funeral segment offers professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, cremations, memorialization and catering. The Cemetery segment provides cemetery property interment rights, including developed lots, lawn crypts, mausoleum spaces, niches and other cremation memorialization and interment options. The company was founded by Robert L. Waltrip in July 1962 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

