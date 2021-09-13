Sessia (KICKS) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $69,388.00

Sessia (CURRENCY:KICKS) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 12th. During the last week, Sessia has traded down 6% against the US dollar. Sessia has a market capitalization of $337,169.49 and $69,388.00 worth of Sessia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sessia coin can currently be purchased for $0.0372 or 0.00000082 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.46 or 0.00062868 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002210 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.48 or 0.00157885 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002858 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002211 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00014184 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000400 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.03 or 0.00044246 BTC.

Sessia (KICKS) is a coin. It launched on March 9th, 2019. Sessia’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,062,175 coins. Sessia’s official Twitter account is @sessia_clients and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Sessia is sessia.com . The Reddit community for Sessia is /r/SESSIANetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sessia is a unique software solution for iOS and Android which helps businesses establish direct contact with their clients using the advantages of blockchain technology. Sessia has managed to combine a marketplace with a social network, enabling people to independently choose goods and services based on their friends’ recommendations. Businesses get a great opportunity to distribute their marketing budget among clients who can actually bring new customers, rather than pay for the services of third-party advertising agencies. “

