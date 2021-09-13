SharpSpring, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHSP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

SharpSpring, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHSP) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.05.

SHSP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Lake Street Capital cut shares of SharpSpring from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of SharpSpring from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut shares of SharpSpring from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $17.10 in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of SharpSpring by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 26,342 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of SharpSpring by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 17,879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in SharpSpring by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,754 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in SharpSpring by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in SharpSpring by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 205,027 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,281,000 after acquiring an additional 3,139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.99% of the company’s stock.

SHSP stock remained flat at $$17.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 132,427 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,277. The stock has a market cap of $220.37 million, a PE ratio of -30.54 and a beta of 1.86. SharpSpring has a 12 month low of $9.27 and a 12 month high of $26.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.50.

SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. SharpSpring had a negative net margin of 21.92% and a negative return on equity of 19.12%.

SharpSpring Company Profile

SharpSpring, Inc operates as a cloud-based based marketing technology company. The firm engages in the provision of marketing automation delivery through a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform. Its platform offers web tracking, lead scoring and automated workflow. It operates through SharpSpring Marketing Automation and Perfect Audience Ad Retargeting segments.

