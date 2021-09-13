SHIELD Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.00 (XSH)

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. One SHIELD coin can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SHIELD has traded down 42% against the US dollar. SHIELD has a market capitalization of $115,279.73 and approximately $2.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SHIELD alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45,025.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,305.68 or 0.07341769 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000537 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $631.58 or 0.01402718 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.27 or 0.00395934 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.43 or 0.00125319 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $251.33 or 0.00558184 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $216.22 or 0.00480218 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00006737 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.22 or 0.00340300 BTC.

SHIELD Profile

XSH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SHIELD’s official message board is medium.com/@shieldxsh . SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . SHIELD’s official website is www.shield-coin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “SHIELD is a PoW cryptocurrency based on multiple algorithms (Scrypt, x17, groestl, blake2s, & lyra2rev2). “

SHIELD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHIELD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SHIELD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SHIELD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SHIELD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.