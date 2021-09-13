Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) and Bank of the James Financial Group (NASDAQ:BOTJ) Critical Contrast

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) and Bank of the James Financial Group (NASDAQ:BOTJ) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Sierra Bancorp and Bank of the James Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sierra Bancorp 29.47% 12.16% 1.29% Bank of the James Financial Group 17.02% 10.55% 0.80%

Sierra Bancorp has a beta of 1.26, suggesting that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bank of the James Financial Group has a beta of 1.18, suggesting that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Sierra Bancorp and Bank of the James Financial Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sierra Bancorp 0 1 2 0 2.67 Bank of the James Financial Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sierra Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $22.00, suggesting a potential downside of 6.22%. Given Sierra Bancorp’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Sierra Bancorp is more favorable than Bank of the James Financial Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

53.9% of Sierra Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.6% of Bank of the James Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. 11.9% of Sierra Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.5% of Bank of the James Financial Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sierra Bancorp and Bank of the James Financial Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sierra Bancorp $136.39 million 2.65 $35.44 million $2.32 10.11 Bank of the James Financial Group $40.66 million 1.60 $4.98 million N/A N/A

Sierra Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Bank of the James Financial Group.

Dividends

Sierra Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Bank of the James Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Sierra Bancorp pays out 37.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Sierra Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Bank of the James Financial Group has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

Sierra Bancorp beats Bank of the James Financial Group on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sierra Bancorp

Sierra Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers a wide range of deposit products and services for individuals and businesses including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts. Its portfolio comprises of real estate, agricultural, commercial and industrial, and consumer. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Porterville, CA.

About Bank of the James Financial Group

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of general retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the Community Banking, and Mortgage Banking segments. The Community Banking segment includes Bank of the James which provides loans, deposits, investments and insurance to retail and commercial customers throughout the bank’s market areas. The Mortgage Banking segment offers a variety of mortgage loan products principally within the bank’s market areas. The company was founded on 1999 and is headquartered in Lynchburg, VA.

