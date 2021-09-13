Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) Trading Down 10.5%

Sight Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SGHT) fell 10.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $27.91 and last traded at $27.92. 3,309 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 280,015 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.20.

Several research firms have weighed in on SGHT. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Sight Sciences in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Sight Sciences in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Sight Sciences in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Sight Sciences in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.34.

Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by ($0.90). The business had revenue of $12.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.46 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Sight Sciences Inc will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

About Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT)

Sight Sciences Inc is a medical device company. It focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary devises which target the underlying causes of prevalent eye diseases. Sight Sciences Inc is based in MENLO PARK, Calif.

