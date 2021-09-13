Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $68.35 Million Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lessened its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 78,112 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,247 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $68,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 24,840.7% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,703,325 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after buying an additional 2,692,486 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,846,763 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,424,066,000 after buying an additional 147,821 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $82,772,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 206.3% in the 1st quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 160,838 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $121,272,000 after buying an additional 108,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,785,000. 78.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other BlackRock news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total value of $1,847,467.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $884.50, for a total value of $154,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BLK shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on BlackRock from $1,011.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $890.00 to $984.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on BlackRock from $944.00 to $1,017.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BlackRock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $953.31.

NYSE:BLK traded down $1.62 during trading on Monday, reaching $915.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,308. The firm has a market cap of $139.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $903.57 and a 200-day moving average of $843.98. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $531.39 and a 12 month high of $959.89.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.33 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 30.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.85 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $4.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.85%.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

